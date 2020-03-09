Have the moms gone too far in the third season of the Good Girls TV show on NBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Good Girls is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of Good Girls here.
An NBC dark comedy-drama, Good Girls stars Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman, Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Isaiah Stannard, and Matthew Lillard. The TV series centers on three suburban moms who’ve struggled to get by. They hold up the local Fine & Frugal supermarket, but their take far exceeds their expectations and find themselves in deep trouble with the local crime boss. In season three, the ladies each take on seemingly innocent jobs but each has a special purpose to aid them in their new criminal enterprise.
