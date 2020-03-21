Will Red be victorious in the seventh season of The Blacklist TV show on NBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Blacklist is cancelled or renewed for season eight. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the seventh season episodes of The Blacklist here. *Status update below.
An NBC action-thriller, The Blacklist stars James Spader, Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq, and Harry Lennix. The crime drama centers on one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives, Raymond “Red” Reddington (Spader), who offers to help the authorities if a specific rookie agent, Elizabeth Keen (Boone), partners with him. In season seven, Red finds himself alone in hostile territory, surrounded by old enemies and possibly new allies. He must stay one step ahead of the Blacklist’s most dangerous criminal, who will stop at nothing to unearth the very truth Red wants no one to know about. To find it, Katarina will insinuate herself into Liz’s life, who has finally reunited with her daughter Agnes. Katarina’s presence will bring danger to Liz’s doorstep and forever alter her relationship with Red.
What do you think? Which season seven episodes of The Blacklist TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that The Blacklist on NBC should be cancelled or renewed for an eighth season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.
*2/20/20 update: NBC has renewed The Blacklist for an eighth season.
BEST PROGRAM ON T.V. ! I love this show!!!! Don’t know why it even needs to be graded on renewed or canceled! Hope it lasts many many more seasons.Fabulous program! Wish everyone would give it a try this season…always something each episode to keep you guessing what will happen next.
One of my favorites on TV…never know from one season to the next where the show is going and what is going to be revealed…
This show is fabulous! Just don’t know what is going to happen next. It is one of my favorites. Please don’t take it off yet.
One of the best shows on t.v that i have ever seen. I know some day it will come to an end, but as long as the actors are willing, please continue! There aren’t too many shows out there that can beat this one, even if you look at the ratings. Red is a wonderful actor, and plays the part … of Red Reddington, well. I don’t think you’d get anyone as good as he to take his place or to make another series as this… so keep up the good work, and continue giving us the enjoyment we get… Read more »
Love, love, love all of the cast, even liz. Adult entertainment, on par with british, german, french tv show.s Spader is perfect for the role, and still hot
Best thriller show on t.v,all actors are the best,,hopefully it will be renewed for another season.
Love “The Blacklist”!! Please renew for another season!!
One of my favorites. Great acting. I hope it continues. It’s a winner.
This may be the best of the best dramatic programs on television. James Spader is a true
master of his art and the writers are innovative and should receive an Emmy every time
they put a program together. Yes, it will have to come to an end someday. I can only hope
that day is a long way away. We really appreciated the pursuit of excellence this program
represents.
Love the show pleas give me more
I have followed Blacklist from the beginning. This is a top notch show, with a wonderful cast. I will continue to watch till the very end. By the way, when does the current season comeback on television??
We love the Black list, it’s the best show on NBC they would be stupid to cancel. I don’t think they can go by ratings some people wait for it to come out on Netflix or other streaming devices.
I am watching it on Netflix right now seasons 1 thru 6. One of the best shows ever.
My wife and I love this show probably one of the very very few if any that we’ve watched all the episodes. Red is the man, Liz is Liz lol. Keep this train on it’s track