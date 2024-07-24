Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Monday TV Ratings: 61st Street, Name That Tune, The Bachelorette, American Ninja Warrior, NCIS: Hawaii

Published:

61st Street TV show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

Photo: George Burns/AMC — © 2024 AMC Film Holdings LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Monday, July 22, 2024 ratingsNew episodes: The Bachelorette, All American: Homecoming, 61st Street, Name That Tune, The 1% Club, and American Ninja Warrior Specials: Bob Newhart: A Legacy of Laughter.  Reruns: NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i,  Claim to Fame, and The Wall.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x