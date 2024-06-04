Menu

Monday TV Ratings: American Ninja Warrior, The 1% Club, All American, Press Your Luck, NCIS

American Ninja Warrior TV Show on NBC: canceled or renewed?

Monday, June 3, 2024 ratingsNew episodes: Name That Tune, The 1% Club, All American, American Ninja Warrior, and Weakest Link. Reruns: The Neighborhood, NCIS: Hawai’i, NCIS, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Celebrity Jeopardy!, and Press Your Luck.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



