Wayward: Patrick J. Adams, Alyvia Alyn Lind and More Join Netflix Limited Series

Five new faces have joined the cast of Wayward. The Netflix limited series, formerly titled Tall Pines, will feature Patrick Adams, Sydney Topliffe, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Patrick Gallagher, and Josh Close.

Topliffe and Lind will have series regular roles, while the remaining three will be recurring guest stars. The new additions join the previously cast Sarah Gadon and Brandon Jay McLaren. Creator Mae Martin also stars in the series and will write and take on the role of showrunner.

Deadline revealed the following about the Netflix series:

“The eight-episode Wayward is a thriller set in a bucolic but sinister town that explores the insidious underbelly of the “troubled teen industry” and the eternal struggle between one generation and the next. Topliffe and Lind are playing best friends Abbie and Leila; Adams plays a high school counselor, I hear.”

The premiere date for Wayward will be announced later, but production is set to start soon.

