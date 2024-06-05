Peaky Blinders: Netflix Officially Orders Sequel Movie Starring Cillian Murphy

The world of Peaky Blinders will return with its star. Cillian Murphy has joined the cast of the sequel movie coming to Netflix.

Murphy, Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Finn Cole, Kate Phillips, Natasha O’Keeffe, Aidan Gillen, Jack Rowan, Charlie Murphy, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Harry Kirton, Packy Lee, Ned Dennehy, Ian Peck, and Benjamin Zephaniah starred in the original series which aired for six seasons on the streaming service. The series, set between 1919 and 1934, followed an Irish mob family in Birmingham. Details of the plot of the film are being kept under wraps.

Murphy said the following about returning for the sequel film, per TUDUM:

“It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me. It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans.”

Creator Steven Knight also spoke about the series. He said, “I’m genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen. It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full on Peaky Blinders at war.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix Film (@netflixfilm)

The premiere date for the Peaky Blinders film will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Peaky Blinders TV show? Do you plan to watch the sequel on Netflix?