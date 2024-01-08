Peaky Blinders: Series Creator Steven Knight Gives an Update on the British Crime Drama Movie

Peaky Blinders ended two years ago on Netflix, but the series creator is still hard at work. Steven Knight said a film would come after season six ended, but that project has been met with delays due to the recent strikes. Production on the film will start later this year.

Starring Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Finn Cole, Kate Phillips, Natasha O’Keeffe, Aidan Gillen, Jack Rowan, Charlie Murphy, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Harry Kirton, Packy Lee, Ned Dennehy, Ian Peck, and Benjamin Zephaniah, the drama is set during World War I and follows an Irish gangster family living in England.

Knight gave the following update about the return of Peaky Blinders, per Radio Times:

“I’m just working on the final bits of it at the moment. I just sit down at the keyboard and start. It’s a bit like having a dream, for me. You sit there and all this stuff comes, and then you read it back and think, ‘That’s pretty good – but where did it come from?’ The plan is to start shooting that in the middle of next year.”

The premiere date and more details about Peaky Blinders film will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Peaky Blinders? Do you plan to watch the film when it is released?