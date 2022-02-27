Peaky Blinders: BBC One and Netflix Series Creator Wants to Make Spin-Offs

The Peaky Blinders TV series will soon come to an end on Netflix and BBC One. However, a film is planned as a follow-up. Now, the show’s creator, Steven Knight, is talking about making some spin-offs as well.

Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Finn Cole, Kate Phillips, Natasha O’Keeffe, Aidan Gillen, Jack Rowan, Charlie Murphy, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Harry Kirton, Packy Lee, Ned Dennehy, Ian Peck, and Benjamin Zephaniah star in the period drama. It follows a notorious gang in 1919 Birmingham, England, which is led by the fierce Tommy Shelby (Murphy), a crime boss set on moving up in the world, regardless of the cost.

Per Entertainment Weekly, Knight said the following about his post-series plans for Peaky Blinders:

“I’m calling this the end of the beginning. We’re going to end the series as it is at the moment, but we’re going to do the movie, which we’ll shoot in 18 months time, maybe a little bit longer. After that, according to how the film structure falls into place, we’ll set in motion some spin-offs that will be part of the same universe.”

The sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders will debut on BBC One tonight and a Netflix release date will be announced at a future time.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of Peaky Blinders on Netflix and possible spin-offs?