Streaming on the Netflix service in the United States, Peaky Blinders stars Cillian Murphy with Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Finn Cole, Kate Phillips, Natasha O’Keeffe, Aidan Gillen, Jack Rowan, Charlie Murphy, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Harry Kirton, Packy Lee, Ned Dennehy, Ian Peck, and Benjamin Zephaniah. New cast members include Sam Claflin, Anya Taylor-Joy, Brian Gleeson, Neil Maskell, Kate Dickie, Cosmo Jarvis, and Emmett J Scanlan. Set in the lawless streets of Birmingham, UK and beyond, Peaky Blinders follows the evolution of leader Tommy Shelby (Murphy) from backstreet crime lord to legitimate businessman and member of parliament. In season five, the world is thrown into turmoil by the financial crash of 1929. When Tommy Shelby MP is approached by a charismatic politician with a bold vision for Britain, he realizes that his response will impact not only the future of his family but that of the entire nation.



Peaky Blinders has seemingly been renewed for a sixth and final season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Will there be a sixth season of Peaky Blinders on Netflix? The series is produced by BBC One in the United Kingdom so it seems like the decision to cancel or renew comes from across the pond. Netflix licensing the series likely helps defray some of the production costs but it’s probably not a determining factor. I suspect that Peaky Blinders will be renewed, in part because there’s already been talk of seasons six and seven being in the works. If that happens, I have no doubt that Netflix will sign on to stream it. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Peaky Blinders cancellation or renewal news.

1/19/21 update: Peaky Blinders will end with season six.



