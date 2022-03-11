Peaky Blinders: Season Six; Netflix Reveals Premiere Date for Final Season

Peaky Blinders is returning soon to Netflix. The streaming service announced a premiere date for the final season of the historical drama. The series is currently airing season one on BBC One in the UK.

Netflix announced the release of the drama’s new season on Twitter with the release of new photos. Check out that announcement below.

There’s one last deal to be done. The sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders premieres June 10 pic.twitter.com/lDZJkCqiTk — Netflix (@netflix) March 10, 2022

Starring Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Finn Cole, Kate Phillips, Natasha O’Keeffe, Aidan Gillen, Jack Rowan, Charlie Murphy, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Harry Kirton, Packy Lee, Ned Dennehy, Ian Peck, and Benjamin Zephaniah, the series is set in the time after WWI.

Deadline revealed the following about the upcoming season of Peaky Blinders:

“In Season 6, Murphy’s Tommy Shelby will square off with various foes, but the most formidable enemy he has is himself.”

A film and potential spin-offs of the drama have been planned for the series.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Peaky Blinders on Netflix?