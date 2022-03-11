Flip or Flop: HGTV Series Ending This Month, No Season 11 (Reactions)

Flip or Flop is ending its run on HGTV after 10 seasons. The cable channel has revealed that the renovation series’ finale is set to air next Thursday night. Via their Instagram accounts, co-hosts and former spouses Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa thanked their viewers and shared their thoughts about the show coming to a close.

Flip of Flop first aired on HGTV in April 2013. The series follows the pair as they buy, renovate, and resell homes in Southern California. Both Haack and El Moussa will remain with the network and have signed multi-year deals.

