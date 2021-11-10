Flip or Flop: Season 10 Renewal and Premiere Date Revealed by HGTV

Flip or Flop is returning for a 10th season on HGTV. The cable channel has ordered 15 episodes for the upcoming season, which will arrive on December 9th. The new episodes will find Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack once again trying to turn abandoned properties into showcases that fly off the market.

HGTV revealed more about the upcoming season in a press release.

“Real estate experts Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack have attracted millions of fans who not only tune in to watch their hit HGTV series Flip or Flop for real estate and design inspiration but also follow their popular social media platforms for a glimpse into their busy personal and professional lives. Once again, HGTV cameras will follow the duo as they buy 15 more of Southern California’s most neglected properties and turn them into stunning, modern homes that will fly off the market. This season, the flips will present new challenges for the pair as they work the real estate market, including expensive foundation issues, a year-long renovation project and the addition of a studio rental unit to increase a home’s value. The premiere episode will feature LA’s Highland Park neighborhood where Tarek and Christina tour a partly renovated property that’s been abandoned. The desirable location is a hot selling ticket, so they’ll complete the overhaul by giving the home a vintage Hollywood glam design. Fans can binge watch more of Tarek and Christina’s home renovation series on discovery+. Past seasons of Flip or Flop as well as of their solo series Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa and Christina on the Coast are available to stream any time.”

