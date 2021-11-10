The Resident: Season Five; Aneesha Joshi to Recur on FOX Medical Drama Series

The Resident is turning into a family affair. Aneesha Joshi, the sister of series regular Anuja Joshi, joined the FOX drama in a recurring role on last night’s episode.

The pair (above) will have some interesting challenges to deal with in the medical drama series. Deadline revealed that the new arrival “shakes things up in Leela’s life when she comes to visit.”

Starring Matt Czuchry, Manish Dayal, Bruce Greenwood, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves, Jessica Lucas, and Miles Fowler, the medical drama follows the lives of the staff of fictional Chastain Hospital. A three-year time jump has given viewers a very different Chastain this season.

The Resident airs on FOX on Tuesday nights.

What do you think? Are you excited to see what happens next on The Resident?