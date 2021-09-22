Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

The Resident: Season Five Viewer Votes

Published:

The Resident TV show on FOX: canceled or renewed for season 6?

(Photo: Tom Griscom/FOX)

Are there big changes ahead for the fifth season of The Resident TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Resident is cancelled or renewed for season six. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fifth season episodes of The Resident here.

A FOX medical drama, The Resident stars Matt Czuchry, Manish Dayal, Bruce Greenwood, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves, Anuja Joshi, Jessica Lucas, and Miles Fowler, with Emily VanCamp, Morris Chestnut, Stephen Wallem, and Glenn Morshower recurring. The series follows a group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital, as they face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis. Although its motto is, “Committed to excellence,” the hospital is staffed with human beings, and humans are flawed. The staff includes Chief Resident Conrad Hawkins (Czuchry), resident internist Devon Pravesh (Dayal), cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. AJ Austin (Warner), orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Kit Voss (Leeves), surgical intern Leela Devi (Joshi), neurosurgery resident Billie Sutton (Lucas), neurosurgeon Dr. Barrett Cain (Chestnut), and former CEO Dr. Randolph Bell (Greenwood).

Want to rate more TV shows?     ABC   |  CBS   |  The CW   |  FOX   |  NBC


What do you think? Which season five episodes of The Resident TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that The Resident should be cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on FOX? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.




Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x