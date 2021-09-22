The Resident: Season Five Viewer Votes

Are there big changes ahead for the fifth season of The Resident TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Resident is cancelled or renewed for season six. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fifth season episodes of The Resident here.

A FOX medical drama, The Resident stars Matt Czuchry, Manish Dayal, Bruce Greenwood, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves, Anuja Joshi, Jessica Lucas, and Miles Fowler, with Emily VanCamp, Morris Chestnut, Stephen Wallem, and Glenn Morshower recurring. The series follows a group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital, as they face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis. Although its motto is, “Committed to excellence,” the hospital is staffed with human beings, and humans are flawed. The staff includes Chief Resident Conrad Hawkins (Czuchry), resident internist Devon Pravesh (Dayal), cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. AJ Austin (Warner), orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Kit Voss (Leeves), surgical intern Leela Devi (Joshi), neurosurgery resident Billie Sutton (Lucas), neurosurgeon Dr. Barrett Cain (Chestnut), and former CEO Dr. Randolph Bell (Greenwood).





