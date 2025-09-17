The Dutton Ranch: Jai Courtney Joins Yellowstone Spin-Off Series

The Yellowstone spin-off series featuring Beth and Rip has a title and has added to its cast. According to Variety, Jai Courtney has joined Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and Finn Little in the series. Annette Bening and Ed Harris were previously cast in the spin-off series.

The following was revealed about the series and Courtney’s role:

The official logline for the series states, “Beth Dutton (Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Hauser) are grateful for the peace they sought, fought, and nearly died for with their 7,000-acre Dutton Ranch. With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter (Little) becomes the man he’s supposed to be.” Courtney will play Rob-Will, who is described as “an imposing, unpredictable ranch foreman.”

The premiere date and an outlet for The Dutton Ranch will be announced later.

