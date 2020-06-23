Yellowstone: Season Three Ratings

Airing on Paramount Network, the Yellowstone TV series saw its ratings go up between its first and second seasons. As a result, the cable channel has already renewed the series for a fourth season. Has the show peaked or, will the ratings continue to rise in year three? Could Yellowstone still be cancelled? Stay tuned.

A western drama series from creators John Linson and Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Gil Birmingham, and Josh Holloway. The story centers on the Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. The story chronicles the family’s shifting alliances, as well as their old grudges, and even unsolved murders. In season three, the Duttons are threatened by new foes and lucrative business deals that force John and his family to try to safeguard their legacy via unexpected alliances and risky measures.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of Yellowstone on Paramount Network averaged a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.36 million viewers.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



