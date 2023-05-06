Network: Paramount Network.

Episodes: 53 (hour).

Seasons: Five.

TV show dates: June 20, 2018 — TBD.

Series status: Cancelled.

Performers include: Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston, Gil Birmingham, Forrie J. Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Wendy Moniz, Jennifer Landon, Kathryn Kelly, and Moses Brings Plenty.

TV show description:

A Western, from creators John Linson and Taylor Sheridan, the Yellowstone TV show is a family drama, shot on location in Utah and Montana. The story centers on the Duttons, a family of powerful and prosperous cattle ranchers. It chronicles their shifting alliances, as well as their old grudges, and even unsolved murders.

Under patriarch John Dutton (Costner), the Dutton family controls the largest contiguous area of ranching land in the United States. The Duttons always find themselves in conflict with those who border their land, from the town to the Indian reservation, and even Yellowstone National Park.

A committed father, John Dutton is a sixth-generation rancher. His world isn’t only one of wide-open spaces. It is rife with corruption from politicians, oil and lumber corporations, and real estate developers, and John is always right in the thick of it.

His son, Jamie (Bentley), is an accomplished lawyer, who has been contemplating a political career. His drive to win his father’s approval has helped fuel his success, but it could also prove his undoing.

After her mother died, John’s daughter, Beth (Reilly), had to assume her role on the ranch and has worked hard to keep her family full of men together. She’s earned her nickname — “Hatchet Man” — and never gives up.

Her brother, Kayce (Grimes), has been shunted aside by their father and he is still considered an interloper by his wife’s family — rivals to the Duttons. With these two families out for each other’s blood, Kayce feels stretched to the breaking point.

Meanwhile, Lee (Annable), is the heir apparent to the business. He’s remained in Yellowstone and by his father’s side, for his whole life. He is the best equipped of John’s offspring to carry on the family legacy, in terms of both experience and capability.

A wrangler, Rip Wheeler (Hauser) has spent his life in service to the Duttons. There’s nothing he won’t do or risk to accomplish his job.

Then there’s Thomas Rainwater (Birmingham), who was raised by adoptive parents and doesn’t know about his Native American heritage. Practical yet imaginative, Thomas has resolved to make some changes to policy, even as he’s still raking in the cash from the casino he runs.

As the Dutton’s drama unfolds, far from the spotlight, the story explores life in the modern West, where ranchers, land developers, energy speculators, native tribes, politicians, and family members each vie for the upper hand. When land is everything, even love is a weapon.

Series Finale:

Episode #53

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

