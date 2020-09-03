Network: Paramount Network

Episodes: 10 (hour)

Seasons: One

TV show dates: January 15, 2020 — March 18, 2020

Series status: Cancelled

Performers include: Sam Keeley, Jeremy Tardy, Gage Golightly, Cristina Rodlo, Beth Riesgraf, Lamont Thompson, Nicholas Coombe, and Derek Theler, with Usman Ally, Lamont Thompson, Artur Benson, and Aaron Glenane in recurring roles.

TV show description:

A comedy-drama produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, 68 Whiskey follows a multicultural band of Army medics stationed in Afghanistan on a base nicknamed “The Orphanage.”

Together, the medics navigate a dangerous and sometimes absurd world, relying on comradery, various vices, and, occasionally, a profound sense of purpose to carry them through.

Cooper Roback (Keeley) is a charming Army medic with a hell of an instinct for medicine and a general disdain for Army discipline.

Grace Durkin (Golightly), an administrative assistant in the Army who is both beautiful and street smart. Durkin has dreams that all take place far from Afghanistan and makes a point not to build any strong personal connections, but she’s considering making an exception for Roback.

Sergeant Rosa Alvarez (Rodlo) went to college on a G.I. bill, and, after graduation, trained as a medic so she would have a marketable skill back home. When her father gets deported after an ICE raid, her outlook on defending the country changes.

Staff Sergeant Mekhi Davis (Tardy) is clever, mischievous and always looking for a way to get ahead, but would never leave anyone behind. He’s a skilled medic, but when duty isn’t on the line, he’ll happily join Roback’s half-baked plans that will surely get the both of them in trouble.

Anthony Petrocelli (Coombe) is a 17-year-old Army Private who looks 16 and acts like he’s 15. Fresh-faced and gullible, Anthony is a stickler for the rules up until the moment he’s included in a plan.

Sasquatch (Theler) is a mercenary and a member of SecCorp, a privately contracted security force. He’s a large man who is oddly quite handsome despite his intimidating appearance and nickname.

Major Sonia Holloway (Riesgraf) is the highest-ranking doctor on base and isn’t afraid to use her authority. With a family back home in the United States, she maintains an emotionless demeanor to hide the troubling thoughts in the back of her mind.

Recurring characters include Captain Hazara (Ally), a Pakistani doctor in the British Armed Forces; Colonel Harlan Austin (Thompson), a decorated war hero and in charge of every combat solider and medical staff on the base; Khalil (Benson), a young Afghan Army private; Chef Colin Gale (Glenane), a rugged man from the Australian Army who officiates the illegal boxing matches that take place at the base.

Series Finale:

Episode #10 — Close Your Eyes and Jump

The gang heads deep into Taliban country to find the missing cash; Austin makes a final push against SecCorp.

First aired: March 18, 2020.

