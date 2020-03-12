Menu

68 Whiskey: Season One Viewer Votes

68 Whiskey TV show on Paramount Network: canceled or renewed for season 2?

Do these medics have what it takes in the first season of the 68 Whiskey TV show on Paramount Network? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like 68 Whiskey is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of 68 Whiskey here.

A Paramount Network comedy-drama, the 68 Whiskey TV series stars Sam Keeley, Jeremy Tardy, Gage Golightly, Cristina Rodlo, Beth Riesgraf, Lamont Thompson, Nicholas Coombe, and Derek Theler, with Usman Ally, Lamont Thompson, Artur Benson, and Aaron Glenane in recurring roles. The show follows a multicultural band of Army medics stationed in Afghanistan on a base nicknamed “The Orphanage.” Together, the medics navigate a dangerous and sometimes absurd world, relying on comradery, various vices, and, occasionally, a profound sense of purpose to carry them through.

What do you think? Which season one episodes of the 68 Whiskey TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that 68 Whiskey should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on Paramount Network? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.



Please renew this show. I hardly watch TV and I look forward to this show.

March 11, 2020 11:21 pm
Please, please, please renew this series. One of the best shows on TV. I am not a TV aficionado, but this an awesome show

March 5, 2020 2:04 pm
