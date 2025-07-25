Resident Alien: Cancelled Says Creator, No Season Five for USA Network and Syfy Series

It looks like Harry’s time on Earth is coming to a close. At least, the part of it that viewers will see. According to TV Insider, Chris Sheridan, the creator of the sci-fi drama, has revealed that season four will conclude the series.

Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, Judah Prehn, and Elizabeth Bowen star in the series, which follows the journey of an alien after he arrives on Earth.

Sheridan said the following about ending Resident Alien, which airs on Syfy and USA Network this season:

“I knew going into it that this was likely going to be our final season. Creatively, that was exciting because I knew we could spend the time wrapping up some storylines and driving toward an ending. I’m so proud of how good Season 4 is and especially proud that we were able to finish as strongly as we did, with a finale that is probably my favorite episode of the series.”

Resident Alien will air its finale on August 8th.

What do you think? Will you miss this sci-fi series?