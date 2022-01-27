Resident Alien: Season Three? Has the Syfy Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Has the Resident Alien TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on Syfy?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Syfy cable channel, the Resident Alien TV show is based on the Dark Horse comic series and stars Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Elizabeth Bowen, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, and Judah Prehn. The story revolves around Captain Hah Re (Tudyk), an alien with a secret mission to kill all humans. He crashes on Earth and passes himself off as a human doctor named Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle in a small town in Colorado. In his new guise, Harry starts off living a simple life but things get complicated when he’s roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world. In season two, Harry is once again stranded on Earth where he must confront the consequences of having failed his people’s mission to destroy the human race. On his new quest to protect the people of Earth, Harry struggles to hold on to his alien identity as his human emotions grow stronger by the day.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Resident Alien averages a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.36 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s up by 21% in the demo and up by 21% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled. Find out how Resident Alien stacks up against other Syfy TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 27, 2022, Resident Alien has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will Syfy cancel or renew Resident Alien for season three? This series was a hit in its first season and for season two, the numbers are looking very good. I think it will still be renewed for season three. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Resident Alien cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope that the Resident Alien TV show will be renewed for a third season? How would you feel if Syfy cancelled this TV series, instead?