Resident Alien: Season Three; Syfy Renews Alan Tudyk Comedy Series

Harry’s adventures aren’t over yet. Syfy has renewed the Resident Alien show for a third season. The second season resumes on August 10th.

A sci-fi comedy series, the Resident Alien TV show is based on the Dark Horse comic series and stars Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Elizabeth Bowen, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, and Judah Prehn. The story revolves around Captain Hah Re (Tudyk), an alien with the secret mission to kill all humans. He crashes on Earth and passes himself off as a human doctor named Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle in a small town in Colorado. In his new guise, Harry starts off living a simple life but things get complicated when he’s roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world. In season two, Harry is once again stranded on Earth where he must confront the consequences of having failed his people’s mission to destroy the human race. On his new quest to protect the people of Earth, Harry struggles to hold on to his alien identity as his human emotions grow stronger by the day.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the second season of Resident Alien averages a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.06 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 23% in the demo and down by 6% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. The show is currently Syfy’s highest-rated scripted series though the channel doesn’t have many these days.

The renewal announcement was made via Twitter:

Harry’s officially back for thirds. #ResidentAlien will return for Season 3, and don’t miss the rest of Season 2 on August 10! pic.twitter.com/DJtbnyfnn3 — SYFY (@SYFY) July 21, 2022

What do you think? Have you enjoyed watching season two of the Resident Alien TV series so far? Are you glad to know that the Syfy show’s been renewed for a third season?

