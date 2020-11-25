Resident Alien: Syfy Announces New Series Premiere Date

Resident Alien is coming to Syfy, and the cable channel has now announced a 2021 premiere date for the new TV show. Alan Tudyk stars in this series as an alien who has crash-landed on Earth and masquerades as a small-town doctor.

Syfy revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Based on the Dark Horse comic, SYFY’s RESIDENT ALIEN follows Harry, an alien played by Alan Tudyk (Rogue One, Firefly) that crash lands on Earth and passes himself off as a small-town human doctor. Arriving with a secret mission to kill all humans, Harry starts off living a simple life… but things get a bit rocky when he’s roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world. As he does so, he begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his mission and asking the big life questions like: “Are human beings worth saving?” and “Why do they fold their pizza before eating it?” Sara Tomko (Once Upon A Time), Corey Reynolds (The Closer), Alice Wetterlund (Silicon Valley) and Levi Fiehler (Mars) star as the big personalities of small-town Patience, Colorado.”

Resident Alien arrives on January 27th. Check out a poster for the new series below.

