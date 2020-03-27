One Day at a Time: Season Four Ratings

Last year, Netflix cancelled One Day at a Time after three seasons. Pop revived the series but has since cancelled all of its other upcoming original scripted series (in one case, a week before a premiere). So, is this revived sitcom is already doomed to be dropped again? Will One Day at a Time be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

A Pop family sitcom, One Day at a Time stars Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, Todd Grinnell, and Stephen Tobolowsky. This series is a reboot of the Norman Lear original. In the updated comedy, the story centers on Cuban-American Penelope Riera Alverez (Machado). This US Army veteran and divorced mother is just trying to balance work and her social life while raising her kids, Elena (Gomez) and Alex (Ruiz). Thankfully, she has the support of her Cuban mother, Lydia Riera (Moreno), her boss, Dr. Leslie Berkowitz (Tobolowsky), and landlord Pat Schneider (Grinnell).

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: The season premiere was simulcast on sister channels TV Land (0.07 in the demo with 457,000 viewers) and Logo (0.01 in the demo with 26,000 viewers).

