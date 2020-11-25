One Day at a Time: Cancelled Again; No Season Five for Pop TV Series (Reactions)

One Day at a Time just can’t seem to catch a break. Pop has cancelled the comedy TV show after a shortened fourth season but there’s a chance there could still be a fifth season.

A reboot of the 1970s CBS series from Norman Lear, Whitney Blake, and Allan Manings, the reboot comes from Gloria Calderón Kellett and Mike Royce. It centers on Cuban-American Penelope Riera Alverez (Justina Machado). This US Army veteran and divorced mother is just trying to balance work and her social life while raising her kids, Elena (Isabella Gomez) and Alex (Marcel Ruiz). Thankfully, she has the support of her Cuban mother, Lydia Riera (Rita Moreno), her boss, Dr. Leslie Berkowitz (Stephen Tobolowsky), and landlord Pat Schneider (Todd Grinnell).

This isn’t the first time One Day at a Time has been cancelled. Netflix aired the first three seasons before cancelling the series in 2019. Now, it seems Pop is getting out of the original series business and One Day at a Time is the latest casualty.

Word is that Sony Pictures Television, which produces the show, will once again seek out a new home for One Day at a Time. It may be a difficult sell given that Netflix likely still has an exclusive on the first three seasons.

Here are some reactions from the cast and creative team:

Sadly, the news is out. I'm not sad just yet, y'all. We still have some hope for new homes. Hang tight, my loves. You know that if I go down, I will go down swinging for this show (& cast & crew) I love. @OneDayAtATime #MoreODAAT #RepresentationMattershttps://t.co/fUIViCI0jl — Gloria Calderón Kellett (@everythingloria) November 24, 2020

So… yes. Much has changed at Viacom in the last year and unfortunately we won't be on Pop anymore. Thanks to everybody over there for the opportunity to do season 4. And guess what? We're still trying for season 5. What if #ODAAT was the first show ever on 3 networks? https://t.co/d8sJqQlTjs pic.twitter.com/MkgfBDNyuL — Mike Royce (@MikeRoyce) November 24, 2020

Maybe third network’s the charm? 🤞🏼😅 Seriously, regardless of what happens, familia para siempre. And I’ll have a sappy post coming when we find out which way this goes. I love you guys. #ODAAT https://t.co/bo7Dm1hEbX — Isabella Gomez (@Isabella_Gomez) November 24, 2020

