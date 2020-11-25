Menu

One Day at a Time: Cancelled Again; No Season Five for Pop TV Series (Reactions)

by Trevor Kimball,

One Day at a Time TV Show on PopTV: canceled or renewed?

One Day at a Time just can’t seem to catch a break. Pop has cancelled the comedy TV show after a shortened fourth season but there’s a chance there could still be a fifth season.

A reboot of the 1970s CBS series from Norman Lear, Whitney Blake, and Allan Manings, the reboot comes from Gloria Calderón Kellett and Mike Royce. It centers on Cuban-American Penelope Riera Alverez (Justina Machado). This US Army veteran and divorced mother is just trying to balance work and her social life while raising her kids, Elena (Isabella Gomez) and Alex (Marcel Ruiz). Thankfully, she has the support of her Cuban mother, Lydia Riera (Rita Moreno), her boss, Dr. Leslie Berkowitz (Stephen Tobolowsky), and landlord Pat Schneider (Todd Grinnell).

This isn’t the first time One Day at a Time has been cancelled. Netflix aired the first three seasons before cancelling the series in 2019. Now, it seems Pop is getting out of the original series business and One Day at a Time is the latest casualty.

Word is that Sony Pictures Television, which produces the show, will once again seek out a new home for One Day at a Time. It may be a difficult sell given that Netflix likely still has an exclusive on the first three seasons.

Here are some reactions from the cast and creative team:

What do you think? Are you a fan of One Day at a Time? Would you watch a fifth season on another channel?


