Queer Eye: Season 10 Renewal; Netflix Orders Final Episodes of Makeover Series

Get ready to hit the road with the gang from Queer Eye for one final season. Netflix has renewed the makeover series for season 10, but it will be the last season for the series.

Antoni Porowski, Jeremiah Brent, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo, and Tan France have started filming episodes in Washington, DC for the series’ final season.

Netflix shared the following about season 10:

“The Fab Five (Antoni Porowski, Jeremiah Brent, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo, and Tan France) return for one last round of unforgettable makeovers and heartfelt transformations. The final season will celebrate the show’s legacy and impact, spotlighting heroes from the nation’s capital. Queer Eye is the longest-running unscripted Netflix series, earning 37 Emmy nominations and 11 wins, and it continues to hold the record for the most wins ever in the Outstanding Structured Reality Program category with 6 consecutive wins. The series has also won multiple Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards and received a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Reality Program. Queer Eye is executive produced by David Collins, Michael Williams, and Rob Eric for Scout Productions. Jennifer Lane serves as the showrunner and executive producer. Jordana Hochman, Mark Bracero, and Lyndsey Burr serve as executive producers for ITV Entertainment. Jeremiah Brent, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness serve as executive producers.”

The premiere date for season 10 will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Are you sad that it is ending?