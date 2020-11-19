Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Arrested Development: Has the Netflix TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed for Season Six?

by Telly Vulture

Arrested Development TV show on Netflix: canceled or season 6? (release date); Vulture Watch

(Saeed Adyani / Netflix)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Arrested Development TV show on NetflixIs the Bluth family permanently out of luck? Has the Arrested Development TV show been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on Netflix? The television vulture is watching all the latest TV cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Arrested Development, season six. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?   
 

What’s This TV Show About?

A Netflix revival of the comedy which ran on FOX, for its first three seasons, Arrested Development stars Jessica Walter, Alia Shawkat, Portia de Rossi, Jason Bateman, Michael Cera, Will Arnett, Tony Hale, David Cross, and Jeffrey Tambor, with Ron Howard narrating. The single-cam sitcom follows the formerly rich, always self-involved and dysfunctional Bluth family. In season five, the Bluths are up for a family of the year award — one they’re giving to themselves. Meanwhile, Lindsey (de Rossi) is running for Congress.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

Arrested Development has been cancelled, so there will not be a sixth season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
 
 
Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Netflix will cancel or renew Arrested Development for season six. Considering Tambor was written out of Amazon’s Transparent, due to sexual misconduct allegations, and Walter’s recent statement that Tambor had been previously verbally harsh with her on the Arrested Development set, don’t be surprised if this is the last season. It may be difficult to tell, too. Five years passed between the Netflix release of seasons four and five.

There’s no word that Arrested Development will be cancelled, but the Netflix revival has always seemed like something of a labor of love for the cast and crew. David Cross says that he believes that the show is over, at least for now. I’ll keep an eye on the trades and press releases and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Arrested Development cancellation or renewal alerts.

11/19/20 update: Arrested Development has been canceled.
 

Arrested Development Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Were you hoping the Arrested Development TV show would be renewed for a sixth season? How do you feel that Netflix cancelled this TV series, instead?



Canceled and renewed TV show

4
Leave a Reply

avatar
4 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
Cathy VivianoDavePatricia A GonzalezJoanne Kramer Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Cathy Viviano
Reader
Cathy Viviano

Please renew Arrested Development. It’s a hilarious show and the cast members have good chemistry with each other 🙂

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
February 11, 2020 5:14 pm
Dave
Reader
Dave

Sadly, I don’t see another season. The last episode of Season 5 is very much a last episode.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
October 22, 2019 3:42 pm
Patricia A Gonzalez
Reader
Patricia A Gonzalez

I love this show. Please give me more. TBH – it’s Buster’s Hand… no it’s the Kissing Cousins… NO it’s the naughty in your face tone… NO, where’s Lindsay? Where’s Wonder? Where’s Bob Loblaw? Can we get anymore “No Touching”? Where’s Lucille 2 (granted I’m still mid Season 5)? I love the who-knows-what’s-gonna-happen-plot? And can we please give Tobias a happy ending (even if it’s quirky and the “masses” might turn their cheek) but I think he deserves a spotlight? Maybe make him win the lottery and and he buys an island (that’s just way too small, but he’s happy…… Read more »

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
April 4, 2019 4:53 pm
Joanne Kramer
Reader
Joanne Kramer

I love Arrested Development! Renew, Renew, RENEW!!

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
March 29, 2019 9:06 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz