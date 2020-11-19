Vulture Watch

A Netflix revival of the comedy which ran on FOX, for its first three seasons, Arrested Development stars Jessica Walter, Alia Shawkat, Portia de Rossi, Jason Bateman, Michael Cera, Will Arnett, Tony Hale, David Cross, and Jeffrey Tambor, with Ron Howard narrating. The single-cam sitcom follows the formerly rich, always self-involved and dysfunctional Bluth family. In season five, the Bluths are up for a family of the year award — one they’re giving to themselves. Meanwhile, Lindsey (de Rossi) is running for Congress.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Arrested Development has been cancelled, so there will not be a sixth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Netflix will cancel or renew Arrested Development for season six. Considering Tambor was written out of Amazon’s Transparent, due to sexual misconduct allegations, and Walter’s recent statement that Tambor had been previously verbally harsh with her on the Arrested Development set, don’t be surprised if this is the last season. It may be difficult to tell, too. Five years passed between the Netflix release of seasons four and five.

There’s no word that Arrested Development will be cancelled, but the Netflix revival has always seemed like something of a labor of love for the cast and crew. David Cross says that he believes that the show is over, at least for now. I’ll keep an eye on the trades and press releases and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Arrested Development cancellation or renewal alerts.

11/19/20 update: Arrested Development has been canceled.



What do you think? Were you hoping the Arrested Development TV show would be renewed for a sixth season? How do you feel that Netflix cancelled this TV series, instead?