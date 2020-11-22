Arrested Development

Network: FOX (seasons 1-3), Netflix (seasons 4-5).

Episodes: 84 (half-hour).

Seasons: Five.

TV show dates: November 2, 2003 — March 15, 2019.

Series status: Cancelled by FOX in 2006, revived by Netflix in 2013, Ended

Performers include: Jason Bateman, Portia de Rossi, Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Alia Shawkat, Tony Hale, David Cross, Jeffrey Tambor, Jessica Walter, Henry Winkler, John F. Beard, Mae Whitman, and Ron Howard (narrator).

TV show description:

The adventures of the formerly wealthy and very dysfunctional Bluth family are followed in this single-camera sitcom.

Michael Bluth (Jason Bateman) is the normal one of the family and is forced to stay in Orange County after his father, George Bluth Sr. (Jeffrey Tambor), is sent to jail for unlawful accounting practices.

Also part of the Bluth family are Michael’s normal son George Michael (Michael Cera), manipulative matriarch Lucille (Jessica Walter), oldest brother George Oscar II “GOB” (Will Arnett), younger brother Buster (Tony Hale), sister Lindsay (Portia de Rossi), her hapless husband Tobias (David Cross) and their rebellious daughter Maeby (Alia Shawkat).

Series Finale:

Episode #84 — The Fallout

As the Bluths come together to unveil a wall, they once again discover that they deserve nothing more than to be saddled with each other forever.

First aired: March 15, 2019.





