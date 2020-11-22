All American: Season Three; Alondra Delgado (Mayans MC) Joins CW to Series

All American is returning for its third season on The CW in January, and Alondra Delgado is joining the cast of the series as a recurring cast member. She is joining Daniel Ezra, Taye Diggs, Karimah Westbrook, Chad L. Coleman, Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Samantha Logan, Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian, Monet Mazur, and Jalyn Hall.

All American is based on the life of NFL player Spencer Paysinger. Spencer James (Ezra) has been forced to make some tough decisions as he pursues his football career.

Deadline revealed more about Delago’s role on The CW series:

“Delgado will play Vanessa Montes, the “new girl” at school and the new head coach’s daughter. Unapologetic and confident, she doesn’t let the extra attention that comes with being the new kid phase her. She has a surprising history with one of her classmates.”

Season three of All American will launch on January 18th.

