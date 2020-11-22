Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

All American: Season Three; Alondra Delgado (Mayans MC) Joins CW to Series

by Regina Avalos,

All American TV show on The CW: (canceled or renewed?)

Photo: Eddy Chen/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

All American is returning for its third season on The CW in January, and Alondra Delgado is joining the cast of the series as a recurring cast member. She is joining Daniel Ezra, Taye Diggs, Karimah Westbrook, Chad L. Coleman, Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Samantha Logan, Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian, Monet Mazur, and Jalyn Hall.

All American is based on the life of NFL player Spencer Paysinger. Spencer James (Ezra) has been forced to make some tough decisions as he pursues his football career.

Deadline revealed more about Delago’s role on The CW series:

“Delgado will play Vanessa Montes, the “new girl” at school and the new head coach’s daughter. Unapologetic and confident, she doesn’t let the extra attention that comes with being the new kid phase her. She has a surprising history with one of her classmates.”

Season three of All American will launch on January 18th.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of this CW series?


Canceled and renewed TV show

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.