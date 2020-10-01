Menu

All American: Season Three; Chelsea Tavares Promoted to CW Series Regular

by Jessica Pena

All American TV show on The CW: (canceled or renewed?)

Chelsea Tavares is moving on up. Deadline reports the All American star has been promoted to series regular for season three of the CW TV show.

Tavares plays Patience on the drama series, which centers on Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), a rising high school football player in Compton is recruited by a Beverly Hills coach. The cast also includes Taye Diggs, Karimah Westbrook, Chad L. Coleman, Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Samantha Logan, Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian, Monet Mazur, and Jalyn Hall.

The CW has not yet announced a premiere date for season three of All American.

