The Good Doctor: Season Four; Noah Galvin and Others to Recur on ABC Series

Some new faces are coming to The Good Doctor. Deadline reports Noah Galvin, Summer Brown, and more will guest star on season four of the ABC TV show.

The medical drama revolves around Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome. The cast also includes Antonia Thomas, Nicholas Gonzalez, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, Paige Spara, and Jasika Nicole.

In addition to Galvin and Brown, Bria Samoné Henderson, and Brian Marc will join season four of The Good Doctor as first-year residents. The new season is set to debut on ABC on November 2nd at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

See more character details below:

On The Good Doctor, Galvin will play Dr. Asher Wolke. Formerly part of an orthodox Jewish sect, Asher made the choice to separate himself from his former beliefs before deciding to go to medical school. Brown will play Dr. Olivia Jackson. She is a Harvard and Oxford graduate, who is oddly insecure for someone with her stellar academic credentials. Henderson will portray Dr. Jordan Allen, a committed and faithful Baptist, who finds strength and comfort from daily prayer. She cares for her patients – but cares even more about building her career. Not just her medical career. Marc will portray Dr. Enrique “Ricky” Guerin. Ricky is a surfer but definitely not a slacker when it comes to his medical career. He has embraced the philosophy that, “Experiences are more valuable than assets.”

