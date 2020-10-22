The Good Doctor: Season Four to Feature Series Regular’s Return

A familiar face is returning to The Good Doctor. TVLine reports Beau Garrett will appear in season four of the ABC TV show.

Garrett joined the medical drama as attorney Jessica Preston in season one before leaving in 2018. The cast also includes Freddie Highmore, Richard Schiff, Antonia Thomas, and Hill Harper.

Beau Garrett is set to appear in The Good Doctor‘s two-part season four premiere on November 2nd at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC

Read the episode description below:

Dr. Shaun Murphy treats a patient with an illness that is not only unpredictable in nature, but also unlike anything he or the team at San Jose St. Bonaventure has ever seen before. As safety protocols and quarantines increase due to the global pandemic, Lea and Shaun’s new relationship will become tested; and Dr. Alex Park gets ready to move back to Phoenix, Arizona, to be closer to his family. Meanwhile, Dr. Morgan Reznick navigates her way around the clinic following her departure from the surgery team and unknowingly puts herself and several members of the staff in danger. Finally, Dr. Claire Brown continues to work through her grief, still reeling from the sudden death of Dr. Neil Melendez.”

