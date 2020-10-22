The Second Wave: Spectrum Orders Drama Series from Robert & Michelle King

Spectrum Originals is tackling the coronavirus. Deadline reports the streaming service has ordered a new TV show called The Second Wave.

From Robert and Michelle King, the drama series “follows the lives of two neighbors, Rachel (Audra McDonald) and Lily (Taylor Schilling), as they navigate life in quarantine in New York City. While Rachel juggles her many telemedicine clients as well as a shaky, passionless marriage, Lily is upstairs just trying to convince her Wall Street clientele that her very specific skillset is still just as valuable over video as it was in person. When an unexpected, deadly second wave of the virus arrives, we follow these two women as they face unprecedented times while still juggling their careers, their loved ones… and possibly…the end of the world?”

Production on The Second Wave is set to begin next week and wrap in December. Spectrum Originals has not yet announced a premiere date.

What do you think? Do you have Spectrum? Will you check out The Second Wave?