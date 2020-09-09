Vulture Watch

Streaming on Spectrum Originals, the LA’s Finest TV show stars Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba, Ernie Hudson, Zach Gilford, Duane Martin, Ryan McPartlin, Zach McGowan, and Sophie Reynolds. Set in the Bad Boys universe, Special Agent/Detective Lieutenant Sydney “Syd” Burnett (Union) once took down a drug cartel in Miami but, has left the past behind and is now working for the LAPD. Her new partner is Nancy McKenna (Alba), a working step-mother who’s a former career criminal. They may not agree on much, but together Syd and Nancy take on some of the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles. In season two, Syd mourns the sudden loss of a friend and struggles to find answers, while McKenna must deal with the aftermath of Izzy’s kidnapping and the rift it has left in her marriage. When a powerful crimewave in Koreatown threatens to destroy the community, Syd, McKenna, and the team must find those responsible before it’s too late.



As of September 9, 2020, LA’s Finest has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Spectrum Originals will cancel or renew LA’s Finest for season three. However, the series attracts a good amount of attention to the cable service, and FOX’s decision to air the first season this fall may attract more viewers to season two. I think Spectrum will renew. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on LA’s Finest cancellation or renewal news.



