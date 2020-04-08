The Last OG: Season Three Ratings

Over the past couple of years, TBS has cancelled many of its original comedy series so there aren’t many left. Can The Last OG series continue to do well enough in the ratings to survive? Will The Last OG be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A comedy series, The Last OG stars Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish with Ryan Gaul, Allen Maldonado, Taylor Mosby, Dante Hoagland, Bresha Webb, Anna Maria Horsford, Derek Gaines, and Joel Marsh Garland. Season three guests include Mike Tyson, Katt Williams, J.B. Smoove, Sasheer Zamata, Marla Gibbs, John Amos, Zach Cherry, Chelsea Frei, Lord Jamar, Clifton Powell, Roy Wood Jr., H. Michael Croner, Andrew Richardson, Karrueche Tran, and Chris Bosh. The comedy centers on Tray (Morgan), who is released from prison after 15 years. Back in a now-gentrified Brooklyn, he finds his old love, Shay (Haddish), has married a white guy. What’s worse — she and Josh (Gaul) are raising the teenaged twins (Mosby and Hoagland), Tray never even knew about. In the third season, having served his time at the halfway house, Tray is forced into finding a new place to live and new ways to support himself.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of The Last OG on TBS averaged a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 874,000 viewers.

