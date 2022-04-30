Network: TBS.

Episodes: 40 (half-hour).

Seasons: Four.

TV show dates: April 3, 2018 — December 21, 2021.

Series status: Cancelled.

Performers include: Tracy Morgan, Tiffany Haddish, Cedric the Entertainer, Allen Maldonado, Ryan Gaul, Taylor Mosby, Dante Hoagland, Joel Marsh Garland, Gino Vento, Derek Gaines, and Daniel J. Watts.

TV show description:

A sitcom from creators Jordan Peele and John Carcieri, The Last OG TV show centers on Tray (Morgan). In 2002, on the night of the American Idol season one finale, when he left home and his girlfriend, Shay (Haddish), Tray told her to wait, while he ran a quick errand. Soon after, he was arrested for dealing drugs.

Although he asked Shay to wait for him, when Tray is released from prison after 15 years, he finds she is married to a white man, Josh (Gaul) with whom she has two children. Tray still isn’t over her though, and immediately figures out her twins, Amira (Mosby) and Shazad (Hoagland), are his children.

The world has changed a lot since Tray was incarcerated. Thanks to smartphones, the Internet is now ubiquitous. Even more shocking — his beloved Brooklyn is gentrified. Still, he’s determined to keep his nose out of trouble, make a positive difference in the world, and be a good father to the teenaged children he never knew he had.

Tray moves into a halfway house, and while Miniard Mullins (Cedric the Entertainer) manages it, Tray’s not sure he has much to offer. His main ally is Cousin Bobby, who idolized Tray as a kid and wants to help him adjust to life on the outside.

In addition to marrying Josh, Shay has worked hard to leave her past in the past. She is far from thrilled that Tray has come crashing into her new world, demanding time with their kids.

Despite Tray’s determination, staying on the straight and narrow is going to be a struggle. Each day, something reminds him of his time in prison, how he got there, and how he got through. Can he make a fresh start and be a father to Amira and Shazad? Will he ever be able to woo back Shay, or perhaps find a new love? Stay tuned.

Series Finale:

Episode #40 — The Payback

Tray excitedly prepares for his kids’ graduation but is interrupted by an illicit request from Percy; after Tray helps a student out of a jam, Veesy begins to see Tray in a new light; Shahzad stresses over having to give a graduation speech.

First aired: December 21, 2021.

