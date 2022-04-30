Network: Netflix

Episodes: 17 (hour)

Seasons: Two

TV show dates: October 4, 2019 — February 1, 2022

Series status: Cancelled

Performers include: Alisha Wainwright, Ja’Siah Young, Jazmyn Simon, Sammi Haney, Jason Ritter, Michael B. Jordan, Ali Ahn, and Donald Paul.

TV show description:

Based on Dennis Liu’s short film, Raising Dion follows the story of a woman named Nicole Warren (wainwright) who is left to raise her son, Dion (Young), after the death of her scientist husband, Mark (Jordan).

The normal dramas of raising a son as a single mom are amplified when Dion starts to manifest several magical, superhero-like abilities. Nicole works to keep her son’s extraordinary gifts under wraps with the help of Mark’s best friend, Pat (Ritter). With Mark gone, Pat loves Nicole and Dion like family and has a special bond with the boy.

Nicole and Pat protect Dion from people who are out to exploit him while trying to figure out the origin of his abilities.

Series Finale:

Episode #17 — Who You Are

It’s Esperanza’s big night, but Dion and Nicole soon find themselves in a dangerous showdown against a familiar villain and his army.

First aired: February 1, 2022.

What do you think? Do you like the Raising Dion TV show on Netflix? Do you think it should have been cancelled or renewed for a third season?