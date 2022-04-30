Network: Netflix
Episodes: 17 (hour)
Seasons: Two
TV show dates: October 4, 2019 — February 1, 2022
Series status: Cancelled
Performers include: Alisha Wainwright, Ja’Siah Young, Jazmyn Simon, Sammi Haney, Jason Ritter, Michael B. Jordan, Ali Ahn, and Donald Paul.
TV show description:
Based on Dennis Liu’s short film, Raising Dion follows the story of a woman named Nicole Warren (wainwright) who is left to raise her son, Dion (Young), after the death of her scientist husband, Mark (Jordan).
The normal dramas of raising a son as a single mom are amplified when Dion starts to manifest several magical, superhero-like abilities. Nicole works to keep her son’s extraordinary gifts under wraps with the help of Mark’s best friend, Pat (Ritter). With Mark gone, Pat loves Nicole and Dion like family and has a special bond with the boy.
Nicole and Pat protect Dion from people who are out to exploit him while trying to figure out the origin of his abilities.
Episode #17 — Who You Are
It’s Esperanza’s big night, but Dion and Nicole soon find themselves in a dangerous showdown against a familiar villain and his army.
First aired: February 1, 2022.
I really hope they renew Raising Dion! It’s an interesting story line. Will he or won’t he be able to bring his father back from where Pat took him. Will Pat return?
My mom and I never get along but both of us love hanging out together to watch this show! We love it so much! Please don’t cancel it!!! ❤️❤️❤️
We love this show! Please continue. The cast is wonderful and the story is engaging and suspenseful.
Renew definitely! Really good show and acting by the cast–and please continue to film in our ATL
Loved season 1. Please continue with a series 2. Must see where this show goes!
waiting for more series. I love it, please don’t cancel it. I need 100 seasons of this show 😀
I hope Raising Dion gets picked up for a second season. Love this show!!
I need to find out why did you members because when I seen the preview I was liking it the first time cuz I was waiting for that to happen I was waiting to see who was Raising Dion and then you canceled it to put someone younger and the youngboy I’m already seeing this not liking it by appearance because the last ones I saw lights to know the truth about the movie or the series before I see the rest of this movie I did not see it yet on Netflix I was waiting for it because what… Read more »
This show became a sit down for my whole family. Thank you. Loving it. Bring on season 2 pls. Great work
My wife, son and I all love it. Fun show with some great plot twists.
