Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Raising Dion

Raising Dion TV show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?Network: Netflix
Episodes: 17 (hour)
Seasons: Two

TV show dates: October 4, 2019 — February 1, 2022
Series status: Cancelled

Performers include: Alisha Wainwright, Ja’Siah Young, Jazmyn Simon, Sammi Haney, Jason Ritter, Michael B. Jordan, Ali Ahn, and Donald Paul.

TV show description:      
Based on Dennis Liu’s short film, Raising Dion follows the story of a woman named Nicole Warren (wainwright) who is left to raise her son, Dion (Young), after the death of her scientist husband, Mark (Jordan).

The normal dramas of raising a son as a single mom are amplified when Dion starts to manifest several magical, superhero-like abilities. Nicole works to keep her son’s extraordinary gifts under wraps with the help of Mark’s best friend, Pat (Ritter). With Mark gone, Pat loves Nicole and Dion like family and has a special bond with the boy.

Nicole and Pat protect Dion from people who are out to exploit him while trying to figure out the origin of his abilities.

Series Finale:     
Episode #17 — Who You Are
It’s Esperanza’s big night, but Dion and Nicole soon find themselves in a dangerous showdown against a familiar villain and his army.
First aired: February 1, 2022.

What do you think? Do you like the Raising Dion TV show on Netflix? Do you think it should have been cancelled or renewed for a third season?




Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

11 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Janet Marie Leo

I really hope they renew Raising Dion! It’s an interesting story line. Will he or won’t he be able to bring his father back from where Pat took him. Will Pat return?

1
0
Reply
Anonymous

My mom and I never get along but both of us love hanging out together to watch this show! We love it so much! Please don’t cancel it!!! ❤️❤️❤️

0
0
Reply
Kzinder

We love this show! Please continue. The cast is wonderful and the story is engaging and suspenseful.

0
0
Reply
Bill Stinnette

Renew definitely! Really good show and acting by the cast–and please continue to film in our ATL

0
0
Reply
Julie

Loved season 1. Please continue with a series 2. Must see where this show goes!

0
0
Reply
Roberta

waiting for more series. I love it, please don’t cancel it. I need 100 seasons of this show 😀

0
0
Reply
Yuri

I hope Raising Dion gets picked up for a second season. Love this show!!

0
0
Reply
Mr Earl Norris

I need to find out why did you members because when I seen the preview I was liking it the first time cuz I was waiting for that to happen I was waiting to see who was Raising Dion and then you canceled it to put someone younger and the youngboy I’m already seeing this not liking it by appearance because the last ones I saw lights to know the truth about the movie or the series before I see the rest of this movie I did not see it yet on Netflix I was waiting for it because what… Read more »

0
0
Reply
Carol

This show became a sit down for my whole family. Thank you. Loving it. Bring on season 2 pls. Great work

0
0
Reply
Chris

My wife, son and I all love it. Fun show with some great plot twists.

0
0
Reply
Rose

Never heard of it but now that I have I still won’t watch it.

0
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
11
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x