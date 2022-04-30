Space Force: Cancelled on Netflix; No Season Three for Steve Carell Comedy Series

Another Netflix show has been grounded. The streaming service has cancelled the Space Force TV series so there won’t be a third season. The second season of seven episodes was released in February.

A workplace comedy series created by Steve Carell and Greg Daniels, the Space Force TV show stars Carell, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Jimmy O. Yang, and Don Lake. The story revolves around a group of people who are tasked with establishing the sixth branch of the United States Armed Forces — the United States Space Force. The first season follows the efforts of General Mark Naird (Carell) to get “boots on the moon” by 2024, per the president’s orders. Season two picks up with Naird and his underdog team having to prove their worth to a new administration while dealing with interpersonal challenges.

The Office was one of the streamer’s most-watched shows so when Space Force was ordered to series, there were high expectations for the Carell and Daniels comedy. Carell’s deal for the show reportedly surpassed $1 million per episode when fees for co-creating, executive producing, and acting were factored in. However, when Space Force debuted, it received mixed reviews at best.

The show was renewed for a second season and production was moved to Vancouver in an effort to cut costs. Norm Hiscock, one of Daniels’ frequent collaborators, signed on as co-showrunner to help revamp the show creatively. Despite the changes, the reception for season two was still underwhelming given the cost and talent involved.

Raising Dion and Pretty Smart were also cancelled this week by Netflix. The streamer lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, the first decline in 10 years. As a result, the company’s stock saw a big drop this week and Netflix is cutting back on staff and programming.

What do you think? Did you enjoy the Space Force TV series? Are you disappointed that there won’t be a third season of this Netflix comedy?

