Space Force: Season Two; Netflix Sets 2022 Premiere for Steve Carell Series

Space Force is returning for its second season! Netflix announced a premiere date for the Steve Carell comedy series for February. The seven-episode season will also feature John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers, Jimmy O. Yang, and Don Lake.

Netflix shared the following about the return of the series in a press release.

“Season 2 of Space Force picks up with General Naird and his underdog team having to prove their worth to a new administration while dealing with interpersonal challenges. Will the group come together or fall apart under the pressure…? Space Force is only human after all.”

Check out a poster for Space Force season 2 below. The series returns on February 18th.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out the return of Space Force on Netflix next month?