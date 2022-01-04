Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Space Force: Season Two; Netflix Sets 2022 Premiere for Steve Carell Series

by Regina Avalos,

Space Force TV show on Netflix: (canceled or renewed?)

Space Force is returning for its second season! Netflix announced a premiere date for the Steve Carell comedy series for February. The seven-episode season will also feature John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers, Jimmy O. Yang, and Don Lake.

Netflix shared the following about the return of the series in a press release.

“Season 2 of Space Force picks up with General Naird and his underdog team having to prove their worth to a new administration while dealing with interpersonal challenges. Will the group come together or fall apart under the pressure…? Space Force is only human after all.”

Check out a poster for Space Force season 2 below. The series returns on February 18th.

Space Force TV show on Netflix: (canceled or renewed?)

What do you think? Are you planning to check out the return of Space Force on Netflix next month?



Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x