Batwoman: Cancelled by The CW; No Season Four for Superhero Series (Reactions)

by Trevor Kimball,

Batwoman TV show on The CW: canceled or renewed for season 4?

(Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW)

Ryan’s time in Gotham won’t continue into the 2022-23 television season. The CW has cancelled the Batwoman TV show so viewers won’t be getting a fourth year. Season three finished airing in March.

A superhero drama series, Batwoman TV show Javicia Leslie, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson, Victoria Cartagena, Robin Givens, and Nick Creegan. The show is based on the DC Comics character and initially revolved around Kate Kane (Ruby Rose), a strong woman who never planned to be Gotham City’s new vigilante — Batwoman. Kate disappeared and Ryan Wilder (Leslie) discovered her Batsuit and picked up the mantle. In season three, Ryan works to protect Gotham’s underserved communities and she and the Bat Team focus on finding Batman’s scattered trophies — a collection of objects seized from Gotham’s most infamous villains — before they land in pernicious hands. Ryan also struggles with the bombshell dropped by Alice (Skarsten), that her birth mother is still alive.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the third season of Batwoman averages a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 458,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s down by 28% in the demo and down by 8% in viewership. The series ranked eighth of the network’s current crop of 16 scripted shows.  In the live+7 day ratings, Batwoman drew a 0.16 demo and 755,000 viewers, picking up 84% and 65% in the categories, respectively.

Series showrunner Caroline Dries broke the news of the CW’s cancellation via Twitter.

The cancellation news comes as Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global are looking to sell the network.  There’s been speculation that CW would not be renewing as many shows as it has in the past few years. Additional cancellations are likely on the way.

What do you think? Have you been watching the Batwoman TV show on The CW? Are you sorry to hear that the series has been cancelled and won’t have a fourth season?

Check out our CW status sheet to track the smallest network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.




Canceled and renewed TV show
Rob

Just like with SuperGirl, Batwoman was more concerned with sexual orientation of characters, than storytelling. Ratings for both shows have reflected the viewers interest in this direction of stories.

Tina

The way you ended batwoman season 3. You may look like it was going to be a new villain coming to gotham.

Tina

I was hoping that Ryan and Sophie get married.

Satan

The show had potential when it started. Losing the lead after one season was the primary death blow. Turning the show into “The L Word” with superhero gear was the secondary death blow. I’m the Devil so I’m all for inclusivity, but seriously, this show would have you believe that Gotham city was ONLY populated by Lesbians.

Richard

I wish I could say that this was unexpected, but it’s not. Not because the show was bad…admittedly season two had a struggle getting its rhythm after losing it’s headliner, but season three was very watchable and was moving in the right direction. The reason I felt this was coming was that the network itself had greenlit another Gotham City based Bat spin-off series and that was not said to be sharing the same universe as Batwoman. So they took the bright new shiny show and dropped the one that had struggled a bit to regain its footing. Is it… Read more »

RedDog65

More of the CW’s misogynistic decision-making. They seem to be making it easier for me to work through all the unread books on my shelves because I don’t trust them enough to get attached to anything new they might schedule.

