Batwoman: Season Three Viewer Votes

A CW superhero drama series, the Batwoman TV show stars Javicia Leslie, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson, Victoria Cartagena, Robin Givens, and Nick Creegan. The show is based on the DC Comics character and initially revolved around Kate Kane (Ruby Rose), a strong woman who never planned to be Gotham City’s new vigilante — Batwoman. Kate disappeared and Ryan Wilder (Leslie) discovered her Batsuit and picked up the mantle. In season three, Ryan works to protect Gotham’s underserved communities and she and the Bat Team focus on finding Batman’s scattered trophies — a collection of objects seized from Gotham’s most infamous villains — before they land in pernicious hands. Ryan also struggles with the bombshell dropped by Alice (Skarsten), that her birth mother is still alive.





