Batwoman: Season Three Ratings



After airing for two seasons on Sunday nights, The CW has moved Batwoman to Wednesdays. How will this change affect the ratings, if at all? Will Batwoman be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A superhero drama series, the Batwoman TV show stars Javicia Leslie, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson, Victoria Cartagena, Robin Givens, and Nick Creegan. The show is based on the DC Comics character and initially revolved around Kate Kane (Ruby Rose), a strong woman who never planned to be Gotham City’s new vigilante — Batwoman. Kate disappeared and Ryan Wilder (Leslie) discovered her Batsuit and picked up the mantle. In season three, Ryan works to protect Gotham’s underserved communities and she and the Bat Team focus on finding Batman’s scattered trophies — a collection of objects seized from Gotham’s most infamous villains — before they land in pernicious hands. Ryan also struggles with the bombshell dropped by Alice (Skarsten), that her birth mother is still alive.

For comparisons: Season two of Batwoman on The CW averaged a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 495,000 viewers.

