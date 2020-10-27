Batwoman: Season Two; CW Previews Javica Leslie in New Costume

Batwoman will have a new face under the cowl when the series returns for its second season on The CW. Javica Leslie will star as Ryan Wilder, the person who will take up the mantle of Batwoman when the superhero series returns. Ruby Rose starred as Kate Kane aka Batwoman during season one and Rose departed the series in May.

The CW revealed more about the new look of Batwoman and season two in a press release.

“We are thrilled to present not just one but two first looks at the new re-designed Batwoman suit for Ryan Wilder (new series star Javicia Leslie). While Ryan Wilder initially dons Kate Kane’s suit at the beginning of the upcoming season two of Batwoman, as Ryan grows into her newfound role as Batwoman, she redesigns the suit. In the third episode, Ryan reveals the new Batsuit, sending a message to Gotham that a New Hero has arrived.

The redesigned Batsuit was conceptualized by Batwoman costume designer Maya Mani and created by Ocean Drive Leather. The wig was created by Janice Workman and makeup styled by Cory Roberts.

Regarding new character Ryan Wilder and Batwoman’s new look, executive producer Caroline Dries said: “Ryan’s journey starts from a place of ‘What can this Batsuit do for me?’ But it’s not long before she realizes the power of its symbol and what it can do for everyone else in Gotham City. As Ryan embraces everything that makes her special, she adjusts the suit to fit her physically and figuratively. This meant creating a new body design and new cowl that was undeniably a statement that screamed ‘powerful.’ Maya Mani sent me her drawings and I loved it. The wig was something we never perfected in season one, and Janice Workman crushed it with this new take. Javicia and I saw various prototypes of styles and red ombres, and at one point we were trading our own iPad-doodled versions. Janice translated that into what we are looking at now. When I see it, I smile. It makes me feel inspired.”

Javicia Leslie is the first Black actress to portray Batwoman in a live-action television or film production. Of the design and her collaboration with Caroline Dries and Maya Mani, she said: “I love the fact that Ryan is becoming her own Batwoman – it’s her style, her swag, and her moment! It was an honor to be able to collaborate with Caroline and Maya. I felt it was important that viewers could tell by the silhouette that Batwoman was a Black girl. With the form-fitting suit and beautiful Afro, we definitely nailed it!”

Costume Designer Maya Mani, who has created many of the suits for the “Arrowverse,” says of the redesign: “I was asked by Caroline Dries to design a Batsuit that was unique to the character of Ryan Wilder; as she is a highly skilled fighter, encapsulating her raw, athletic, and passionate nature was imperative. As Batwoman, Javicia Leslie not only brings a fresh perspective, but physical strength to the role. It was important for the new suit to define Javicia’s commanding presence while showcasing her athleticism and allowing her the freedom to express the physical nature of Batwoman, all while looking ultra-cool in the process!”

Notable changes include:

· A new cowl featuring natural, curly hair with red streaks, red gauntlets over the forearms, and shorter boots.

· A redesign with new materials, featuring laser etching to create more visual depth and a stronger silhouette.

Character Description: Ryan Wilder is about to become Batwoman. She’s relatable, messy, loyal, a little goofy, and apart from being a lesbian, she couldn’t be more different than the woman who wore the Batsuit before her, billionaire Kate Kane. Ryan, who we meet living in her van with only her plant for company, has been made to feel trapped and powerless by the system her whole life, and believes the Batsuit is the key to breaking out of it. But what she’ll come to discover is that it’s not the suit that makes Ryan Wilder powerful, it’s the woman inside of it who finds her destiny in changing Gotham City for good.”