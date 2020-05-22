Batwoman: Season Two; CW EP Talks About Ruby Rose Departure

What happens to Batwoman now? Recently, executive producer Marc Guggenheim spoke with Collider about the future of the CW TV show without lead Ruby Rose.

The DC Comics drama revolves around Kate Kane (Rose), a strong woman who never planned to be Gotham’s new vigilante. The cast also includes Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson, Nicole Kang, Rachel Skarsten, Dougray Scott, and Elizabeth Anweis.

As reported earlier, Ruby Rose will not return for season two of Batwoman. So how will the The CW series continue without its lead? EP Marc Guggenheim told Collider he thinks this is a great creative opportunity for the show:

I was talking to one of the Batwoman writers, the other day, and we were saying how, in this, is a great creative opportunity. I think there’ll be people who come to the show, quite frankly, just to see how the writers choose to handle this. I’m a big believer that anytime you face a production challenge, and sometimes it’s in cast while sometimes it’s just logistics, in that challenge, lies a creative opportunity.”

What do you think? Do you watch Batwoman? Will you watch season two?