Bless This Mess: ABC Sitcom Cast and Creator React to Cancellation

Will you miss Bless This Mess? The cast and creators of the ABC TV show have posted their reactions to the series’ cancellation.
The sitcom series follows young newlyweds Mike and Rio Levine-Young (Dax Shepard and Lake Bell) who give up their lives in New York City to run a farm in Nebraska that Mike’s great-aunt left to him. The cast also includes Ed Begley Jr., Pam Grier, JT Neal, David Koechner, and Madison Curry.
As reported earlier, ABC has cancelled Bless This Mess after two seasons. Creators Liz Meriwether and Lake Bell posted their goodbyes to the series on social media alongside farewell messages from cast members Dax Shepard and JT Neal:
Bless This Mess and Single Parents won’t be coming back for third seasons. Two shows canceled in one day? I get the message, ABC! This is my broadcast Red Wedding. But seriously, folks, thank you so much for watching these shows. We loved making them. We loved writing them. I feel so grateful to have been given the chance to work with so many incredible people. Thank you, thank you.
I got pooped on by 7 different species of animals, got stabbed by Jim O’Hare while dressed like a buck, smushed my face in @daxshepard buttcheeks while he ran around sweating, got catapulted into a freezing pond with non-potable water & I’d do it all again. ❤️ @lizmeriwether pic.twitter.com/QR5urfjt5h
— Lake Bell (@lakebell) May 22, 2020
I'm trying to focus on the positives: they chose a satisfactory pic of me for this announcement 🙂 https://t.co/FkCmaLkvX8
— dax shepard (@daxshepard) May 22, 2020
Many of you may have already heard, but Bless This Mess will not be returning for a season 3. I’m sad, but I’m so incredibly proud of what we did. To Liz and Lake, thank you for creating such a beautiful, charming, heartfelt show. I feel so honored have been able to work alongside you guys. To my cast, my crew, and everyone between and beyond- thank you for making this the greatest first show experience for me. I’ll see you all down the road! And to the fans- thank you for watching us every week, for tweeting and showing all your support, and for giving us a reason to make this show. I always wanted to be a part of something that brought people together, and I think Bless This Mess did that. Not a bad first gig. I love you all!
What do you think? Did you watch Bless This Mess? Would you have watched a third season?
I love this show and am so very disappointed! Why do the great shows get the boot?