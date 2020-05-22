Menu

Bless This Mess: ABC Sitcom Cast and Creator React to Cancellation

by Jessica Pena,

Bless This Mess TV show on ABC: season 2 renewal

(ABC/John Fleenor)

Will you miss Bless This Mess? The cast and creators of the ABC TV show have posted their reactions to the series’ cancellation.

The sitcom series follows young newlyweds Mike and Rio Levine-Young (Dax Shepard and Lake Bell) who give up their lives in New York City to run a farm in Nebraska that Mike’s great-aunt left to him. The cast also includes Ed Begley Jr., Pam Grier, JT Neal, David Koechner, and Madison Curry.

As reported earlier, ABC has cancelled Bless This Mess after two seasons. Creators Liz Meriwether and Lake Bell posted their goodbyes to the series on social media alongside farewell messages from cast members Dax Shepard and JT Neal:

Many of you may have already heard, but Bless This Mess will not be returning for a season 3. I’m sad, but I’m so incredibly proud of what we did. To Liz and Lake, thank you for creating such a beautiful, charming, heartfelt show. I feel so honored have been able to work alongside you guys. To my cast, my crew, and everyone between and beyond- thank you for making this the greatest first show experience for me. I’ll see you all down the road! And to the fans- thank you for watching us every week, for tweeting and showing all your support, and for giving us a reason to make this show. I always wanted to be a part of something that brought people together, and I think Bless This Mess did that. Not a bad first gig. I love you all!

What do you think? Did you watch Bless This Mess? Would you have watched a third season?
 


Canceled and renewed TV show

1
Karen
Reader
Karen

I love this show and am so very disappointed! Why do the great shows get the boot?

May 22, 2020 6:31 pm
