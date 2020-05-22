Bless This Mess: ABC Sitcom Cast and Creator React to Cancellation

Will you miss Bless This Mess? The cast and creators of the ABC TV show have posted their reactions to the series’ cancellation.

The sitcom series follows young newlyweds Mike and Rio Levine-Young (Dax Shepard and Lake Bell) who give up their lives in New York City to run a farm in Nebraska that Mike’s great-aunt left to him. The cast also includes Ed Begley Jr., Pam Grier, JT Neal, David Koechner, and Madison Curry.

As reported earlier, ABC has cancelled Bless This Mess after two seasons. Creators Liz Meriwether and Lake Bell posted their goodbyes to the series on social media alongside farewell messages from cast members Dax Shepard and JT Neal:

I got pooped on by 7 different species of animals, got stabbed by Jim O’Hare while dressed like a buck, smushed my face in @daxshepard buttcheeks while he ran around sweating, got catapulted into a freezing pond with non-potable water & I’d do it all again. ❤️ @lizmeriwether pic.twitter.com/QR5urfjt5h — Lake Bell (@lakebell) May 22, 2020

I'm trying to focus on the positives: they chose a satisfactory pic of me for this announcement 🙂 https://t.co/FkCmaLkvX8 — dax shepard (@daxshepard) May 22, 2020

What do you think? Did you watch Bless This Mess? Would you have watched a third season?

