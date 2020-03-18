Bless This Mess: Season Two Ratings

Despite a short first season with less-than-impressive ratings, ABC renewed the Bless This Mess TV show for a second season. The network execs are no doubt hoping that the numbers will improve this time around. Will Bless This Mess be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

An ABC single-camera comedy, Bless This Mess stars Lake Bell, Dax Shepard, Ed Begley Jr., Pam Grier, JT Neal, David Koechner, and Madison Curry. In the series, young newlyweds Mike and Rio Levine-Young (Shepard and Bell) give up their lives in New York City to run a farm in Nebraska that Mike’s great-aunt left to him. Once in cornhusker country, it doesn’t take them too long to figure out that living a simple life requires a lot of hard work.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

For comparisons: The first season of Bless This Mess on ABC averaged a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.35 million viewers.

