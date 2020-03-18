Bless This Mess: Season Two Ratings

Despite a short first season with less-than-impressive ratings, ABC renewed the Bless This Mess TV show for a second season. The network execs are no doubt hoping that the numbers will improve this time around. Will Bless This Mess be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.
An ABC single-camera comedy, Bless This Mess stars Lake Bell, Dax Shepard, Ed Begley Jr., Pam Grier, JT Neal, David Koechner, and Madison Curry. In the series, young newlyweds Mike and Rio Levine-Young (Shepard and Bell) give up their lives in New York City to run a farm in Nebraska that Mike’s great-aunt left to him. Once in cornhusker country, it doesn’t take them too long to figure out that living a simple life requires a lot of hard work.
The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.
3/18 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.
Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.
For comparisons: The first season of Bless This Mess on ABC averaged a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.35 million viewers.
Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.
What do you think? Do you like the Bless This Mess TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?
First, Ed Begley Jr is funny! He pulls off the quirky/dead pan thing great. I like the concept of the show (living simple -escaping the city) and I like most of the cast.
Sometimes to be honest, it’s kinda stupid (S2,E11- Ed Begley is funny, the other part of the episode not so much). And….sometimes it’s funny/sweet/entertaining (S2,E9).
I’m glad it’s been renewed to see if it can “get stronger” and pull in more peeps.
Also, happy I can stream…
Love bless this mess. So funny and refreshing
Great potential …!! Love the Rudy and Constance relationship ! Halloween episode was hilarious !! Renew this Show for sure !
I have loved this show from episode 1 and it has just gotten better! They’re all good but “459” and “Six Out of Six” are just the best. I challenge anyone to watch these episodes and not LOL. Please renew this unique and amazingly funny show. 🙂
When the show first started, we weren’t all that impressed but we kept watching because we like Dax Shepard. We now LOVE the show! It’s gotten a lot better this second season. I literally laugh out loud while watching it. I’m talking full belly laugh. It is so funny. The writing is superb, the actors are fantastic, please renew this show!!
Please renew! Best show I have seen in a long time! Its wholesome , makes me laugh and shows and renews the strength in hardworking families and true love as it should be shown! I want more!
A superb show! Keep in mind, a lot af people download the show which doesn’t happen to show in your ratings. Checks downloads somehow to see how many people are watching.
It’s a wonderfully hilarious show that stands out from the rest because it’s not dark and depressing. I want to laugh again, a lot! There are so few shows that do that now!
renew renew renew!
Great Show to Renew for Third Season !!!!!
I Felt Bless This Mess was Very entertaining !!. A mixture of laughs and Drama !!
The Pig was a great idea and Pam Grier and Rudy relationship is Charming and adorable !
Much more interesting than the Connors or Blackish..
YES ! Keep this show on the Air !!!!