Bless This Mess on ABC: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Three?

by Telly Vulture

Bless This Mess TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed for season 3?

The Television Vulture is watching the Bless This Mess TV show on ABC. Can Mike and Rio truly feel at home down on the farm? Has the Bless This Mess TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on ABC?  
 

Airing on the ABC television network, Bless This Mess stars Lake Bell, Dax Shepard, Ed Begley Jr., Pam Grier, JT Neal, David Koechner, and Madison Curry. In the series, young newlyweds Mike and Rio Levine-Young (Shepard and Bell) give up their lives in New York City to run a farm in Nebraska that Mike’s great-aunt left to him. Once in cornhusker country, it doesn’t take them too long to figure out that living a simple life requires a lot of hard work.
 

The second season of Bless This Mess is averaging a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.58 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s up by 1% and up by 7%, respectively. Find out how Bless This Mess stacks up against other ABC TV shows.
 

As of March 18, 2020, Bless This Mess has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Will ABC cancel or renew Bless This Mess for season three? The ratings are up, year-to-year, but I can’t ignore that the show loses a large portion of its lead-in’s audience. I think it will be renewed but would be curious to see how another show would perform in the same timeslot. I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Bless This Mess cancellation or renewal news.
 

What do you think? Do you hope the Bless This Mess TV show will be renewed for a third season? How would you feel if ABC cancelled this TV series, instead?



Renew

March 14, 2020 8:50 am
I love this show. I haven’t seen a show that I love this much in a long time. Dax and Lake are amazing. The whole cast is amazing.

March 10, 2020 7:46 pm
LOVE this show! Oh please, ABC, renew!

March 3, 2020 8:12 pm
Love Bless this mess! Hope more seasons are to come.

February 24, 2020 8:35 pm
Bless this Mess is a great show. My husband and I enjoy it. Each character brings something to each episode. Hope for a general. The 2/19 episode was the best we’ve seen yet.

February 19, 2020 8:06 pm
