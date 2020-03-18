Vulture Watch

Can Mike and Rio truly feel at home down on the farm? Has the Bless This Mess TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Bless This Mess, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, Bless This Mess stars Lake Bell, Dax Shepard, Ed Begley Jr., Pam Grier, JT Neal, David Koechner, and Madison Curry. In the series, young newlyweds Mike and Rio Levine-Young (Shepard and Bell) give up their lives in New York City to run a farm in Nebraska that Mike’s great-aunt left to him. Once in cornhusker country, it doesn’t take them too long to figure out that living a simple life requires a lot of hard work.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Bless This Mess is averaging a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.58 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s up by 1% and up by 7%, respectively. Find out how Bless This Mess stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 18, 2020, Bless This Mess has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Bless This Mess for season three? The ratings are up, year-to-year, but I can’t ignore that the show loses a large portion of its lead-in’s audience. I think it will be renewed but would be curious to see how another show would perform in the same timeslot. I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Bless This Mess cancellation or renewal news.



