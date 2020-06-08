Batwoman: Season Two; CW Showrunners on Why They’re Not Recasting Kate Kane Role

Batwoman will feature a new actress in the superhero role when the series returns, and Caroline Dries revealed more about the decision to bring in someone new to play the Batwoman role instead of just recasting Kate Kane. She spoke about the series at the ATX virtual event.

Per Deadline, she said the following about The CW series:

“To be honest with you, I did consider the soap opera version for a hot minute, selfishly because we had already a couple of episodes written, and transition-wise it would be seamless. Upon further reflection — and Greg helped me make this call, he is way smarter than me about this sort of stuff — he said, you know, we should just reboot the character in terms of reboot Batwoman as a different character, and also respect everything that Ruby put into the Katy Kane character. And I just think it helps the audience a little bit too, that we are not asking them to not address the elephant in the room. I’m inventing a whole new character who in her past was inspired by Batwoman, so she will take on the mantle and is completely maybe not the right person at the time to be doing it, so that’s what makes it fun.”

Batwoman will return with its second season in January 2021.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this series? Are you excited to see a new woman in the role?