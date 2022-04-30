Network: The CW

Episodes: 51 (hour)

Seasons: Three

TV show dates: October 6, 2019 — March 2, 2022

Series status: Cancelled

Performers include: Ruby Rose, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson, Elizabeth Anweis, Dougray Scott, Javicia Leslie, Victoria Cartagena, Robin Givens, and Nick Creegan.

TV show description:

An action mystery series, Batwoman is based on the DC Comics character and revolves around Kate Kane (Rose), a strong woman who never planned to be Gotham’s new vigilante.

Gotham City is a metropolis in despair and its police department has been overrun and outgunned by criminal gangs. Jacob Kane (Scott) and his military-grade Crows Private Security now protect the city with omnipresent firepower and militia. Years before, Jacob’s first wife and daughter were killed in the crossfire of Gotham crime. As a result, he sent his only surviving daughter, Kate Kane, away from Gotham for her safety.

After a dishonorable discharge from military school and years of brutal survival training, Kate returns home when the Alice in Wonderland gang targets her father and his security firm. They kidnap his best Crow officer, Kate’s ex-girlfriend Sophie Moore (Tandy).

Although remarried to wealthy socialite Catherine Hamilton-Kane (Anweis), who bankrolls the Crows, Jacob still struggles with the family he lost, while keeping Kate, his remaining daughter, at a distance. Kate, however, is a woman who’s done asking for permission. In order to help her family and her city, she becomes the thing that her father loathes the most — a vigilante.

With the help of her compassionate stepsister, Mary (Kang), and crafty Luke Fox (Johnson), the son of Wayne Enterprises’ tech-guru Lucius Fox, Kate Kane continues the legacy of her missing cousin, Bruce Wayne (aka Batman), as Batwoman.

Still holding a flame for Sophie, Kate uses everything in her power to combat the dark machinations of the psychotic Alice (Skarsten), who slips between sanity and insanity. Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate soars through the shadowed streets of Gotham as Batwoman.

Series Finale:

Episode #51 — We Having Fun Yet?

Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and a panicked Bat Team (Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson) must race against the clock as Marquis’s (Nick Creegan) nefarious plan balloons into something Gotham would never have suspected…and won’t see coming. Joining forces with Jada (Robin Givens), Ryan, Mary, Luke and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) must call on every skillset they possess to save the city. As more about Marquis’s shocking, twisted past unravels, a final stand-off between brother and sister puts Ryan’s life – and new love – on the line. And as Alice (Rachel Skarsten) reaches her breaking point, an empathetic Mary makes another appeal on behalf of her sister for the Joker’s buzzer, but everyone wonders – is Alice beyond saving?

First aired: March 2, 2022.

