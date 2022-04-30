The Traitors: Peacock Picks Up Psychological Thriller Reality Series Hosted by Alan Cumming

The Traitors is headed to Peacock. The streaming service has ordered the new competition series hosted by Alan Cumming. The TV show will follow notable reality TV and game-playing contestants as they compete for a $250,000 prize. Based on a Dutch series of the same name, 10 episodes have been ordered.

Peacock revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Peacock has announced it will be home to the U.S. version of The Traitors, a reality competition show based on the wildly popular Dutch series of the same name.

Set in a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands, 5-time Emmy nominated Alan Cumming plays host to Reality TV icons and America’s best game players competing in a game chock-full of alliances, deception and even “murder” for a chance to win up to $250,000.

“We can’t think of a better person to serve as puppet master of this series than Alan Cumming”, said Jenny Groom, EVP Unscripted Content. “His wit and eccentricity will add the perfect layer of comedy to this thrilling world of high stakes deception.”

Stephen Lambert, Studio Lambert, CEO said: “In a game of secrecy, suspicion and plot twists, who better to take the helm and guide our game players through the drama and challenging missions than our very own Scot, Alan Cumming.”

Peacock has ordered 10 episodes of the show which goes into production later this month. Contestant casting will be announced at a later date.

The Traitors is produced by Studio Lambert Scotland with SVP Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Toni Ireland, Jack Burgess and Sam Rees Jones serving as executive producers. Sharon Vuong, EVP Entertainment Unscripted Development will oversee for NBCUniversal.

ABOUT THE SERIES

The Traitors is a brand-new hit social experiment from the Netherlands. The series is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. Twenty contestants come together to complete a series of challenges with the objective of earning a cash prize. The catch? A number of the contestants coined “The Traitors” will meet in secret to devise a plan to eliminate their fellow players coined “The Faithful”. “The Faithful” must figure out who is a Traitor and vote them out so they can take the prize money for themselves. If a Traitor makes it to the end, they are in with a chance of taking home the cash prize.”